'Nobody called for Ana. She had no friends': Mother of Ana Kriegel was immediately worried on hearing she had left with boy

THE MOTHER OF Ana Kriegel has described how she was instantly worried when she heard her daughter had left home in the company of Boy B because “nobody ever called for her”.

Continuing her evidence at the Central Criminal Court, Geraldine Kriegel described how she started searching for Ana when she didn’t respond to calls or texts on the day of her disappearance.

Two boys, known as Boy A and Boy B, have pleaded not guilty to Ana’s murder. Boy A has also been charged with aggravated sexual assault – a charge he also denies.

Geraldine Kriegel explained today how she got home from work shortly after 5pm on Monday 14 May and asked her husband if he had seen Ana.

“I came in and I went out into the back garden as Patric [her husband] was out in the back garden – it was beautiful day. I said ‘where’s Ana?’. He told me she had left the house with Boy B and I remember thinking ‘what is she doing with Boy B – what’s he calling for, nobody calls for Ana’. She had no friends. I was immediately concerned.”

Ana’s family searched for her over the next four hours. Geraldine Kriegel told the court that she texted Ana, telling her to answer her phone or else the police would be called.

“We were so worried. I was in between feeling between paranoid mother and being terrified.”

The family searched for Ana until about 9pm that night when they were advised by a retired garda friend of the family to go to the local garda station, which they did.

Counselling session

Geraldine described how that day started like any other. She woke Ana up and gave her a kiss goodbye and headed to work.

Ana attended a counselling session on the day she went missing. She went home from school, changed out of her uniform and walked into town. She then came back and went up to her room before there was a knock on the door, the court heard.

Under cross-examination, Geraldine was asked if Ana was prone to fits of anger and impulsive behaviour.

Her mother said: “She wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

The trial continues.

