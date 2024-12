FORMER FINE GAEL TD Andrew Boylan has died aged 85.

Boylan was a TD for the Cavan-Monaghan constituency from 1987 to 2002. He was first elected to Cavan County Council in 1974, where he served as Chair of the County and Urban council before his run for the Dáil.

Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael Simon Harris paid tribute to the former TD, saying: “It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of Andrew Boylan today.

“Known for his advocacy, he was successful in bringing proper infrastructure to his constituency, and in delivering quality roads to the region.”

Boylan passed away peacefully at Cavan General Hospital yesterday, his death notice said.

Harris said that Boylan’s commitment to his constituency was evident throughout his career in local and national politics.

“At a difficult time for farm families, he secured the inclusion of Cavan and Monaghan in the Severely Handicapped Areas category of the Areas of National Constraint grant scheme, providing a vital life line.

“He briefly held the equality and disabilities portfolio and consistently used the Order of Business to highlight disability as an issue.

“Known for his quick wit in debates, Andrew was popular with his Fine Gael colleagues and devoted to his family,” Harris said. “I wish to extend my sympathies to his wife Margot, their children and extended family at this very difficult time.”

Boylan is survived by his wife Margot, his children Gerard, Andrew, Matt, Fergal and Bríd, and his extended family.