Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 28 January, 2020
'Cuddle your children whenever you get a chance': Father's tribute to children found dead in Dublin

Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley were discovered in Newcastle last week.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 11:08 AM
22 minutes ago 6,478 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4982817

IMG-20200128-WA0000 Source: McGinley family/Garda Press Office

THE FATHER OF three children who were found dead at their home in Co Dublin last week has spoken of them as “beautiful” with “bright futures ahead of them”.

In his first statement since the bodies of Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley were discovered at a home in Newcastle, their father Andrew has revealed his struggle in the days since.

The three siblings, aged 9, 7 and 3, were found dead on Friday evening and gardaí are currently investigating the “unexplained circumstances” surrounding their deaths.

In a statement this morning, Andrew McGinley said there were “no words” to describe what had happened.

“There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle,” he said.

“Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

“To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.

“The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive.”

A woman in her 40s – a relative of the three children – was taken to Tallaght Hospital following the discovery.

Gardaí say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident, but no arrests have been made.

Comments have been closed.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

COMMENTS

