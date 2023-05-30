Andy Farrell includes 4 uncapped players in 42-man World Cup training squad

ANDY FARRELL HAS included four uncapped players in a 42-man extended training squad as Ireland’s preparations for the 2023 World Cup begin to ramp up.

Farrell has named an extended panel of 42 players for their June training camp, with Leinster backs Ciarán Frawley and Jamie Osborne, Munster winger Calvin Nash, and Ulster hooker Tom Stewart the four uncapped players called up, with the squad set to assemble at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in Abbotstown on 18 June.

A number of Munster’s in-form URC-winners miss out – including Shane Daly, John Hodnett and Jean Kleyn.

There is once again no place for Joey Carbery, who has fallen down the Munster pecking order since his omission from Ireland’s Six Nations squad.

Leinster winger Jordan Larmour also misses out, as do Ulster pair Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney.

“It is exciting to announce our extended training squad for the first phase of Rugby World Cup preparations, and we’re looking forward to assembling in Dublin next month to hit the ground running as a group,” Farrell said.

“It’s pleasing to see that selection has been as tough as ever, as real quality players have initially been unfortunate to have missed out. I’m sure that camp will be competitive enough as we grow minds and bodies and look to push on with our game from last season.

“In the meantime, it’s important that we freshen up for a busy and exciting summer ahead, so we’re ready to get to work on 18th June and build towards the Bank of Ireland Nations Series and to France beyond that.”

The Ireland squad will travel to Portugal for a warm-weather training camp in August, with Farrell set to announce his final 33-player World Cup squad later that month.

Ireland will also play three World Cup warm-up fixtures in August – taking on Italy (5 August) and England (19 August) in Dublin before playing Samoa (26 August) in Bayonne.

Advertisement

Ireland then face Romania in their World Cup opener in Bordeaux on 9 September.

Ireland World Cup training squad

Back three: Keith Earls (Munster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Calvin Nash (Munster)*, Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Centres: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster)*, Garry Ringrose (Leinster)

Out-halves: Ross Byrne (Leinster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster)*, Jonathan Sexton (Leinster)

Scrum-halves: Caolin Blade (Connacht), Craig Casey (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster)

Props: Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster)

Hookers: Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tom Stewart (Ulster)*

Second rows: Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster)

Back rows: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

* denotes uncapped player

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.