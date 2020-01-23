This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Angela Scanlon to host new entertainment show on RTÉ One

The programme will run on Saturday nights for eight weeks from March onwards.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 10:15 PM
1 hour ago 8,751 Views 17 Comments
ANGELA SCANLON IS set to host a new Saturday night entertainment show on RTÉ One.

The programme, Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything, will run at 9.40pm on Saturday for eight weeks from March onwards.

Scanlon, who is originally from Meath but is based in the UK, has presented several TV shows, and hosts a programme on BBC Radio 2 as well as the Thanks A Million podcast.

📣NEWS 📣 (Side note before I get to it) I once ruined my mother-in-laws surprise birthday by asking if she was looking forward to the party 🤯 so the fact that I’ve kept this a secret is quite an achievement in itself... BUT, that’s not the news & its no-ones birthday.... I have just signed to be the new host of RTE Saturday Nights with my very own show!! It’s something I’ve wanted to do for AGES & I can’t quite believe it’s happening... 🙏🏻 We’ve been working away for the past couple of months trying to create a show that I wish already existed (although probably lucky it doesn’t!). “Angela Scanlon’s Ask me Anything” kicks off in March 9.40pm @rteone 📺 I can’t promise Oprah but I’m trying to have a house kitten on set (ginger obviously), I’ll keep you posted on that xx *It will also be available on @rteplayer for everyone in the UK* 💅🏻 OK bye 👋🏻

RTÉ said the new show will feature “surprises and unexpected revelations for the guests, as they all agree to be asked, absolutely anything”.

Speaking about the show, Scanlon said in a statement: “It’s always been a dream of mine to have a show where I can let loose…

“We’ve been working away for the past couple of months trying to create a show that I wish already existed.”

She added that she “can’t promise Oprah” but is “trying to have a house kitten on set (ginger obviously)”. 

John McHugh, Group Head of RTÉ Entertainment and Music, said Ask Me Anything “will be a spontaneous and unpredictable programme where everything is on the table and nothing is off limits”.

The programme will fill the slot currently occupied by the Tommy Tiernan Show which is due to finish its eight-week run on 29 February.

There has been speculation about the future of the Ray D’Arcy Show, which ran in the same slot before Christmas, in recent months after the show had a reduced run to make way for Tiernan’s programme.

