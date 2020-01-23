Angela Scanlon to host new entertainment show on RTÉ One

ANGELA SCANLON IS set to host a new Saturday night entertainment show on RTÉ One.

The programme, Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything, will run at 9.40pm on Saturday for eight weeks from March onwards.

Scanlon, who is originally from Meath but is based in the UK, has presented several TV shows, and hosts a programme on BBC Radio 2 as well as the Thanks A Million podcast.

RTÉ said the new show will feature “surprises and unexpected revelations for the guests, as they all agree to be asked, absolutely anything”.

Speaking about the show, Scanlon said in a statement: “It’s always been a dream of mine to have a show where I can let loose…

“We’ve been working away for the past couple of months trying to create a show that I wish already existed.”

She added that she “can’t promise Oprah” but is “trying to have a house kitten on set (ginger obviously)”.

John McHugh, Group Head of RTÉ Entertainment and Music, said Ask Me Anything “will be a spontaneous and unpredictable programme where everything is on the table and nothing is off limits”.

The programme will fill the slot currently occupied by the Tommy Tiernan Show which is due to finish its eight-week run on 29 February.

There has been speculation about the future of the Ray D’Arcy Show, which ran in the same slot before Christmas, in recent months after the show had a reduced run to make way for Tiernan’s programme.