ANIMAL WELFARE CHARITIES say they are under “constant pressure” due to a significant increase in cases of animal neglect since the pandemic.

Chief Inspector for the ISPCA, Conor Dowling, said there has been a rise in animal neglect due to a “lasting fallout from Covid and the lockdowns” when dog ownership and breeding increased.

“The last few years have been the busiest we’ve encountered. It’s been a struggle to keep up with the demand”, he told The Journal, adding that ISPCA dog shelters are so tight for space they can only take urgent neglect cases.

Dowling said the “double whammy” of problems – more dog welfare issues, but also an overpopulation of dogs – was making it incredibly challenging to rehome dogs.

“We don’t take surrenders from the public. We’re under pressure purely from animals whose welfare has been compromised in some way”.

“Inspectors are making difficult decisions as we just don’t have the space to take everything we would like to help. That weighs heavily on inspectors who are out there trying to help animals, but perhaps can’t do as much as they’d like.”

So far this year, the ISPCA has seized 350 dogs, 125 cats, 36 horses, ponies and donkeys and 220 other animals for a total of 731 animals. The seizure figures were highest immediately after the pandemic in 2023 when they surpassed 1,000 animals in total.

Dowling said the vast majority of the problems could be put down to owners not taking proper care of their pets

“There are too many unneutered cats and dogs. In terms of responsible pet ownership, we should be doing better in this country,” he said.

Dogs are also “too readily accessible” in Ireland, he argued, recalling a situation where a woman who had two dogs seized by the ISPCA had a new puppy delivered to her house by a breeder the following day.

Martina Kenny, co-founder of My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue told The Journal that 2025 has been their “busiest year on record”.

By July this year, the charity had already received 1,100 calls, in comparison to 900 calls throughout all of 2024, she said. The charity has over 800 animals in its care.

A deceased horse My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue found in Dublin earlier this summer. My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue

Like the ISPCA, Kenny said My Lovely Horse also only had the capacity to deal with emergency cases. There was an increase in cruelty every summer, she added.

“Lots of foals are born, then given to kids for free if they are the wrong colour or gender,” she said, noting that these animals then often end up abandoned or neglected.

Enforcement issues

Although there is strong legislation to protect animals in Ireland under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, welfare charities say there are not enough resources to adequately enforce the laws.

Chief ISPCA Inspector Dowling said that the ISPCA had nine inspectors covering sixteen counties, making it “impossible to be everywhere at once”.

Members of the gardaí and Department of Agriculture Animal Welfare team also have authorised officers, and there are four inspectors working for the Dublin-based DSPCA.

Puppies rescued by My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue recently. My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue

Eoin Cullen, chairperson of My Lovely Horse Rescue said enforcement of animal welfare laws is not matching the rise in cruelty case.

“Whole counties in Ireland have no inspectorate. There’s no national 24/7 hotline. Pounds are under-resourced and part-time. Charities like ours are overwhelmed, responding to emergency after emergency with limited support,” he said.

“The result? Animals left suffering. Offenders walking free. And the public is put at risk. The laws exist, but without proper enforcement, they’re just words on paper,” he added.

The charity is urging the government to reform animal welfare enforcement to ensure a dedicated animal welfare Garda section can be set up.

A spokesperson for the Department of Food, Agriculture and the Marine said their Department leads policy responsibility for animal welfare and takes the matter of animal welfare most seriously.

“The Programme for Government places an emphasis on animal welfare and specifically commits to the continued robust enforcement of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, which provides a modern framework for regulating and applying standards in the area of animal health and welfare”, they said.

“In 2021, the Department launched the Animal Welfare Strategy (2021-2025), which created a framework for engagement and collaboration with stakeholders to improve animal welfare, as well as establishing a dedicated Animal Welfare Division”, they said.

They said that in November 2024 the Department provided almost €6m in funding to 101 animal welfare charities throughout the country, under the Animal Welfare grants programme.

“This is a significant commitment to animal welfare and exceeds the Programme for Government Commitment to double the funding provided to these organisations from the 2020 budget of €2.4m. The funding recognises the importance of education and dissemination of knowledge to improve animal welfare. Imparting knowledge in relation to animal welfare plays a crucial role in improving standards nationally,” they added.

The Department operates a confidential animal welfare helpline through which members of the public can report incidents of animal cruelty or neglect, for investigation.