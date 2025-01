THE FUNERAL OF husband and wife Georgina and Anthony ‘Anto’ Hogg has taken place today in Clonsilla, Dublin.

The couple were killed in a crash in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 on St Stephen’s Day.

Their funeral mass took place this morning at 11am in St Philip The Apostle Parish, Clonsilla.

Their deaths were described as a “devastating loss” and they were remembered today as a couple who have left behind a legacy of “love, kindness, devotion and unity.”

Georgina was described today as a “loving, caring, loyal and honest” person, Anto as “loving, selfless, hardworking, respectful, and a joker”.

The pair were remembered as a couple who “adored their children in a very special way”.

Georgina and Anto are survived by their two children Ryan and Becky-Joy.

“They were their stars, and we must hold their stars for them always,” the congregation was told.

Georgina and Anto were a couple who were proud of the home they had created together and who loved their dogs, who were “part and parcel of their family”.

The congregation heard how the couple loved life, enjoying parties and holidays. They were due to travel to Spain in two weeks time, where they got married, to celebrate their marriage anniversary.

Anto and Georgina Hogg pictured on their wedding day. RIP.ie RIP.ie

Georgina’s uncle Michael remembered the couple as “two gorgeous, beautiful people who were taken from us so horribly”.

He described Georgina as a “precious and special person who never looked for a compliment”.

“She was supremely loved because of who she was,” Michael said.

Anto’s older sister Emma, paid tribute to her “littlest big bro”, remembering him as a “joy to behold”.

Emma described it as “like gold dust” when her brother would crack a smile.

Both Anto and Georgina were the life and soul of our family.

“As a couple, they always had big dreams and ambitions,” Emma said.

Emma described how Anto began working as a barman and “honorary bingo caller” after completing his junior certificate. While working in the Brock pub, Anto locked eyes with Georgina for the first time.

“And the rest was history,” Emma said.

The couple were struck by a car while crossing a road near Blanchardstown Shopping Centre at around 5.45 pm on St Stephen’s Day.

Georgina Hogg Moore was pronounced dead at the scene while her husband Anthony was rushed to hospital but passed away that night.

Earlier this week, John Halpin, 45, Whitestown Avenue, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, was charged with two offences of dangerous driving, causing their deaths.

Halpin was also charged with two counts of hit-and-run and failing to offer assistance at the scene, at Blanchardstown Road South on 26 December.