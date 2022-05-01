Anti-vaccination campaigner will not face charges over death of Covid patient Joe McCarron

AN ANTI-COVID vaccination campaigner will not face criminal charges in relation to an incident where a seriously ill Covid patient was assisted in leaving a Donegal hospital against medical advice.

Joe McCarron, 67, subsequently died at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) after he had been returned there by his family.

In a statement to The Journal, Gardaí confirmed that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has directed them not to charge the 44-year-old man.

“An investigation file on this matter was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution by An Garda Síochána,” the statement said.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution directed no prosecution. An Garda Síochána has no further comment.”

A video of the incident shows the man telling doctors and security officers that he is helping McCarron to leave the hospital.

In the video, a member of the medical staff at LUH can be heard saying to the patient: “You have the right to decide what you want to do. But I don’t think what [the campaigner] is saying is right.”

He added, “You’re barely able to breathe there now. And we want you to stay so we can help you.”

The man also said he would make more videos that would help to provide campaigners with the legal justification for similar actions.

He also provided a template legal letter on one of his social media pages, which he said will allow patients to be removed from hospitals.

The man was arrested on 7 February in relation to the incident directly after he appeared at Letterkenny District Court where he was facing road traffic charges.