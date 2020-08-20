This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 20 August, 2020
HSE releases results of first Covid-19 antibody study

The HPSC estimates a national prevalence rate of 1.7%.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 7:26 PM
49 minutes ago 18,447 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5181472
A blood sample as part of a testing program.
Image: Simon Dawson
Image: Simon Dawson

A HSE STUDY on Covid-19 antibodies in the Irish population has found that 1.7% had antibodies. 

The results mean that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) is estimating that 59,500 people in Ireland between the ages of 12 to 69 years had Covid-19 up to mid-July, three times the number of detected cases. 

The national prevalence rate of 1.7% is “relatively low” compared to several other European countries, with the HSE saying that these countries have experienced a “much more intense epidemic”. 

The study was based on random testing of 1,733 people aged 12 to 69 years in Sligo and Dublin for Covid-19 antibodies.

Of those tested, 33 tested positive for antibodies, 28 in Dublin and five in Sligo. This means a prevalence of infection of 0.6% in Sligo and 3.1% in Dublin.

Based on these results, HPSC estimates a national prevalence rate of 1.7%.

Of those who were found to have antibodies, 73% had symptoms that are included in the Irish Covid-19 case definition. The HSE said there were no statistical differences identified in the prevalence by age group, or between males and females.

“It is not surprising that a relatively low national seroprevalence of 1.7% was observed here,” Dr Derval Igoe of the HPSC said. 

Other countries in Europe, such as Spain and Italy, where there has been a much more intense epidemic, have reported national seroprevalence estimates of 5% and 2.5% respectively.

“This means that the vast majority of people living in Ireland had not been infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus by the time of the study.

“As a society, we need to continue with our public health measures, including physical distancing, respiratory etiquette, hand hygiene and the use of face coverings, until a vaccine for Covid-19 is available,” Igoe added.

(Read the study in full here)

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

