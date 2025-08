‘THE MOUND’ AT Dublin Airport was the place to be this morning, as aviation enthusiasts from all over Ireland gathered with cameras, binoculars and flasks of tea in hand.

Their mission? To witness the landing of the Antonov AN-124, the biggest working cargo aircraft in the world.

“My dad says it makes the 747 look like a paper plane,” a teenager in attendance jokingly told his friends.

The scale is no joke though – standing at 20 metres tall, with a wingspan of over 73 metres and a length of almost 70 metres, the AN-124 is one of the biggest aircraft ever to land at Dublin Airport.

It’s the world’s heaviest cargo aircraft after its big sibling, the Antonov AN-225 Mriya was destroyed by a Russian attack in 2022.

So the AN-124 remains the largest operational aircraft of its kind, and it’s an aircraft built for sheer volume.

With a maximum take-off weight of 405 tonnes, it can carry payloads of up to 150 tonnes.

Excitement had been building for days after word spread online that the Ukrainian-built giant would be making a rare visit from Chicago Airport.

The plane was also scheduled to land on 28L, Dublin’s south runway – ideal for spotters at ‘The Mound’, a plane-spotting location located just south of the Airport that recently got planning permission for an upgrade.

The popular spot saw dozens of visitors this morning, some travelling from as far as Galway and Leitrim.

Two young Dublin friends in attendance, Harry and Ari, said the An-124 visit was “monumental”.

Ari (left) and Harry. Andrew Walsh / The Journal Andrew Walsh / The Journal / The Journal

“Genuinely, it’s like you never see this here,” Harry said.

The pair, both equipped with cameras, said that they were eager to spot it, having travelled by bus to reach the mound early this morning.

Ari explained that in June 1994, an AN-124 was used to transport a train from Ontario.

“I think it was the single heaviest thing ever flown like air at the time. It carried a train for Irish Rail, and that locomotive is still in operation today,” Ari said.

Indeed, visits to Dublin by the An-124 are rare – its last visit to Ireland was around sixteen years ago.

Advertisement

Aviation journalist Shaun Dunne, known online as Shaun’s Aviation, said it was no surprise that dozens had gathered at the popular vantage point to witness it, as many in attendance “probably have never seen one this big before.”

“It’s exciting definitely, to be able to see something so rare in person for once,” Shaun said.

His popular X account was cited by several in attendance as their source for the Antonov landing news.

Ashton Bailey, another young person in attendance, said that the sighting was “very exciting”.

A self-described ‘av-geek’, Ashton said that he has been plane-spotting for about two years, and described it “the most fun thing ever”.

Ashton Bailey, taking a picture at the mound. Andrew Walsh / The Journal Andrew Walsh / The Journal / The Journal

“You don’t see too big of a plane here in Dublin often – you see a Boeing 777, you see a 747, but nothing the size of an Antonov, so it’ll be great”.

Other enthusiasts pointed out the characteristic droop of its massive wings and the hum of its four engines, a sound unlike anything else at the airport.

‘Worth it’

By the time the distinctive silhouette of the AN-124 appeared in the distance, the viewing spot was already a lively scene filled with chatter, flight scanners, and attendants on stepladders.

“It’s not every day you get to see something this size touching down in Dublin,” said Ciaran Fahy, who had brought a deck chair to enjoy the view.

Ciaran Fahy at the mound. Andrew Walsh / The Journal Andrew Walsh / The Journal / The Journal

Ciaran had only taken up aviation spotting a few months ago, but said the Antonov made his trip from Trim, Co Meath “worth it”.

“I had the day off work so I said I’d better check it out, it’s a pretty significant event,” he said.

Just after 9.15am, the plane could be spotted some distance away, having flown over Howth to turn and face the runway.

Some children in attendance clutched their parents’ hands as the plane’s wheels touched down on the runway, while several photographers scrambled to get a shot.

Shortly after, the plane was taxied off.

DAA later welcomed the plane back to Dublin via a post on social media, describing it as “the most anticipated landing of the day”.

The Antonov is scheduled to depart from Dublin to Leipzig at 4.30pm later today.