#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 2 January 2022
Advertisement

Berkeley balcony collapse survivor Aoife Beary dies, aged 27

Beary, from Blackrock in south Dublin, survived the 2015 tragedy in which six people died.

By Press Association Sunday 2 Jan 2022, 3:41 PM
1 hour ago 39,542 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5644569
Image: Facebook
Image: Facebook

AOIFE BEARY, ONE of the survivors of the 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse, has died aged 27.

Beary, from Blackrock in south Dublin, survived the 2015 tragedy in the US.

Olivia Burke, Eoghan Culligan, Lorcan Miller, Niccolai Schuster, Eimear Walsh and Ashley Donohoe died when the balcony collapsed in the early hours of June 16 2015.

Beary was among those seriously injured in the balcony collapse, which left her with life-changing injuries.

As a result of her injuries, she also required open-heart surgery.

It is understood that she died in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin on Saturday.

University College Dublin (UCD), where Beary was studying pharmacology at the time of the tragedy, paid tribute to its former student.

In a statement, UCD said, “The University extends deepest sympathies to Aoife’s family and friends.”

Former Dean of Science, Professor Joe Carthy said, “Aoife dealt with the devastating impact of her accident with great bravery and fortitude.

“She was awarded a BSc in Pharmacology in 2016. She will be greatly missed by her family and wide circle of friends.

“I know Aoife’s passing will rekindle memories of the six students who died in the Berkeley accident in June 2015 and our thoughts are with their families too.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

South Dublin GAA club Cuala also paid tribute.

In a post on the team’s website, the club said, “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness we have to tell you that Aoife Beary passed away peacefully last night in Beaumont Hospital.

“We are all devastated.

“We pass on the condolences of the whole Cuala community to Mike, Angela, Tim, Anna and the whole Beary family.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie