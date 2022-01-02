Berkeley balcony collapse survivor Aoife Beary dies, aged 27

AOIFE BEARY, ONE of the survivors of the 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse, has died aged 27.

Beary, from Blackrock in south Dublin, survived the 2015 tragedy in the US.

Olivia Burke, Eoghan Culligan, Lorcan Miller, Niccolai Schuster, Eimear Walsh and Ashley Donohoe died when the balcony collapsed in the early hours of June 16 2015.

Beary was among those seriously injured in the balcony collapse, which left her with life-changing injuries.

As a result of her injuries, she also required open-heart surgery.

It is understood that she died in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin on Saturday.

University College Dublin (UCD), where Beary was studying pharmacology at the time of the tragedy, paid tribute to its former student.

💙💛 Aoife Beary: 15 June 1994 - 1 January 2022



👉 https://t.co/IECPYBlEAm



🙏 The University extends deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Aoife Beary, Berkeley balcony collapse survivor and UCD graduate.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis. pic.twitter.com/dEaUQwN3Xb — University College Dublin (@ucddublin) January 2, 2022

In a statement, UCD said, “The University extends deepest sympathies to Aoife’s family and friends.”

Former Dean of Science, Professor Joe Carthy said, “Aoife dealt with the devastating impact of her accident with great bravery and fortitude.

“She was awarded a BSc in Pharmacology in 2016. She will be greatly missed by her family and wide circle of friends.

“I know Aoife’s passing will rekindle memories of the six students who died in the Berkeley accident in June 2015 and our thoughts are with their families too.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

South Dublin GAA club Cuala also paid tribute.

In a post on the team’s website, the club said, “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness we have to tell you that Aoife Beary passed away peacefully last night in Beaumont Hospital.

“We are all devastated.

“We pass on the condolences of the whole Cuala community to Mike, Angela, Tim, Anna and the whole Beary family.”