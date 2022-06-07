101-unit build-to-rent apartment scheme approved in Stillorgan despite council concerns

A JOINT VENTURE involving US property giant Kennedy Wilson has secured planning permission for a 10-storey, 101-unit, build-to-rent apartment scheme for Stillorgan.

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission to KW PRS ICAV to the ‘fast track’ scheme for lands adjacent to The Grange, Brewery Road and Stillorgan Road, Stillorgan, Blackrock despite concerns expressed over the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) by Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council.

The council stated that while it welcomed the redevelopment of the under-utilised site, it has serious concerns relating to its scale, massing and height.

However, as part of its 60 page submission to An Bord Pleanála, it stated that “whilst the planning authority is not in favour of permitting the scheme as proposed, a grant of permission is nevertheless recommended, subject to conditions addressing the issues raised in this report”.

The proposed development site is bounded by the N11, Grange Cottage and a permitted SHD 287-unit apartment scheme currently under construction.

The scheme is made up of three studios, 79 one-bed units and 20 two-bed units.

In its decision to grant, the appeals board ruled that the scheme would be acceptable in terms of urban design, height and quantum of development.

The appeals board also ruled that the proposed development would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity.

One of a number of local residents to make a submission, Katriona O’Keeffe, stated that the scheme is too large in scale, density and height and the mix of apartments is not compatible with family living.

Board inspector in the case, Paul O’Brien, concluded that “overall the proposed development will provide for a high quality of residential amenity in this part of Stillorgan”.

He said: “Room sizes, layout, and proposed amenity spaces, in terms of area, are considered to be of a good standard. I have no issue in relation to the non-provision of three-bedroom units considering that this is a Build to Rent development.”

O’Brien also concluded that the design of the building will integrate into its surroundings and the proposed apartment block provides for a more appropriate relationship with the roadside edge.