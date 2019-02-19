This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Appeal court 'compelled' to quash jury's guilty verdict which came despite doctors’ agreeing driver was ‘insane’

The trial judge had told the jury it no option but to accept the defence of not guilty by reason of insanity.

By Ruaidhrí Giblin Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 1:24 PM
53 minutes ago 4,437 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4501547
Image: Shutterstock/FabrikaSimf
Image: Shutterstock/FabrikaSimf

THE COURT OF Appeal has been “compelled” to quash a jury verdict which convicted a driver of manslaughter, despite agreement amongst doctors that he met the criteria to be found legally insane.

Polish national Dariusz Alchimionek (44), with an address at Barrow Way, Spa Street, Portarlington, Co Laois, had denied the manslaughter of John Gorman (19) and assault causing harm to his brother, Adam, on 29 December, 2015.

The brothers had been returning home from Tullamore when a vehicle driven by Alchimionek suddenly crossed the road into the path of their oncoming car at Ballycrystal, Geashill, Co Offaly.

Tullamore Circuit Criminal Court heard how Alchimionek had become convinced the Islamic State group, or Isis, were about to invade Europe and a third World War was about to begin.

Consultant psychiatrists for both the prosecution and the defence, both of whom worked at the Central Mental Hospital, agreed that Alchimionek met the criteria to be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The jury had the option of returning of three verdicts: guilty, not guilty or not guilty by reason of insanity.

The trial judge told the jury: “In light of the medical evidence, it would seem to me that you have no option but to accept… the defence of not guilty by reason of insanity is available to the accused, and in such circumstances, you are obliged to acquit.”

After two hours and 50 minutes of deliberations the jury returned majority guilty verdicts of 11-1 on both counts, which were met with applause in the courtroom.

Alchimionek was then sentenced to nine years imprisonment with the final three suspended by Judge Keenan Johnson in October 2017.

Lawyers for Alchimionek, Kenneth Fogarty SC and Niall Flynn BL, advanced the sole ground of appeal that the jury’s verdict was “perverse” and against the evidence.

Fogarty said the atmosphere in the Circuit Court was “highly charged”. There was an “outpouring of emotion” that was “humanly understandable” but “not desirable in terms of how the law was to be applied”.

He said it was explained to Alchimionek that the foregone conclusion of a not guilty verdict by reason of insanity, was a referral to the Central Mental Hospital (CMH). He is currently in prison.

Giving judgment today, President of the Court of Appeal Justice George Birmingham said the return of a guilty verdict in this case “was against all the evidence” and, as such, “has to be regarded as perverse.”

He said the quashing of a jury’s verdict because it was perverse was “very exceptional”, reflecting “the primacy of the jury in our system of criminal justice”.

However, Justice Birmingham, who sat with Justice John Edwards and Justice Brian McGovern, said the Court of Appeal “feels compelled to do that” in this case.

Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Michael Delaney SC, argued that the quashing of the verdict would “have the effect of reducing the jury to a form of rubberstamp” in every trial where is insanity is raised and unchallenged.

Delaney said it was a jury’s right to reject expert evidence, even if it was unchallenged, if they weren’t sufficiently convinced by it.

During the hearing before the three-judge court, Justice John Edwards commented that juries take an oath to give a true verdict in accordance with the evidence. There was no evidence, other than the unanimous expert opinion, on Alchimionek’s state of mind at the time, the judge said.

The case was put back a week to allow both sides consider the decision and to provide any up-to-date information on the availability of a bed in the Central Mental Hospital.

The DPP are seeking a retrial.

Fogarty asked the court to commit his client to the CMH for inpatient care.

He said his instructing solicitor, Brian Gilmartin, had tried to find out if a bed was available in the CMH but “we haven’t been successful”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ruaidhrí Giblin

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Baldwin says Trump's comments could be a 'threat' to his safety after president's fury at TV skit
    96,001  92
    2
    		Property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties receives 240 hours community service
    85,662  0
    3
    		Health worker loses career after allowing vulnerable teen go to toilet unaccompanied at Dart station
    74,472  0
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Should the rural broadband plan be scrapped in favour of privately operated wireless?
    1,333  0
    2
    		An Post is planning to roll out Parcel Motel-style delivery lockers
    341  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Chelsea v Man United, FA Cup fifth round
    40,070  23
    2
    		'I never hid!' - Rose Volante ready to halt Katie Taylor's march in unification clash
    36,476  12
    3
    		'Women's bodies are being questioned' - Caster Semenya takes gender rule challenge to court
    35,308  40
    DailyEdge
    1
    		PSA: Spencer Matthews has officially apologised for his 'wooden performance'
    10,732  0
    2
    		Why did Kylie Jenner, Courteney Cox and Yolanda Hadid decide to ditch their fillers?
    5,903  0
    3
    		Obsessed with First Dates? Dating Around should be your next Netflix binge
    5,545  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties receives 240 hours community service
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    GARDAí
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    Man arrested over public order incident in A&E department at Dublin hospital
    DUBLIN
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews gets nod ahead of two other ex-ministers to run for MEP in Dublin
    Delays of 30-45 minutes to trains going to and from Heuston due to vandalism
    IRELAND
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    Concussion rules Italy captain Sergio Parisse out of Ireland clash
    Henshaw signs new three-year deal to stay with Leinster and Ireland
    Ireland and England 'have New Zealand's number' at World Cup, says ex-All Blacks captain

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie