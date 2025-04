THE FAMILY AND friends of a missing 38-year-old man have issued an urgent appeal for help in locating him.

George Brennan, from Co Mayo, was last seen on Wednesday 2 April in Ballycastle, Co Antrim and has not been heard from since.

The last known sighting of George was on CCTV in the Spar shop on Moyle Road in Ballycastle.

He was seen wearing a black zip-up top, dark jeans, runners and was carrying a blue hiking backpack.

George is 6’2, 100kg, with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is believed that he may have travelled onwards from Ballycastle, on foot, hitchhiking or on public transport.

He is an avid sea swimmer and hiker and there is concern he could have run into trouble doing these activities.

Advertisement

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are assisting An Garda Síochána and have issued an appeal for anyone with information to contact the police.

His family and friends said they are deeply concerned for his wellbeing and added that his disappearance is completely out of character.

Speaking on behalf of the family, a spokesperson said: “We are heartbroken and desperate for any news. George is deeply loved, and we just want to know that he is safe.

“We urge anyone who may have seen him, spoken with him, or has any information — no matter how small — to come forward.”

The family is asking members of the public across the island of Ireland to share George’s photo and appeal widely on social media to help raise awareness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI by calling 101, quoting reference number 831 of 28/03/2025.

For those outside Northern Ireland, information can also be shared with Gardaí or Crimestoppers (1800 25 00 25).