Police appeal for information after two 13-year-old teens sexually assaulted on London bus

CCTV image of the man sought by Met Police

POLICE IN LONDON are appealing for information after two 13-year-old girls were sexually assaulted on buses.

In each case, the suspect sat next to them on an outside seat, blocking them in by the window seat, and subjected them to a prolonged sexual assault.

The first offence was committed on a 126 bus heading towards Eltham at around 3pm on 15 November 2018.

The second offence was committed around an hour later on a 273 bus in the Grove Park area of Lewisham.

No arrests have been made to date.

Met Police’s Roads and Transport Policing Command leading the investigation have released CCTV stills of a man they want to trace in connection with the incidents.

He is described as being of Mediterranean appearance, aged in his mid-20s, around 5’6″ tall, and of medium, athletic build.

He had short black hair and a trimmed beard. He was wearing a dark-coloured coat, black trousers, blue trainers and a black cap with a small white emblem on the front.

“These were appalling sexual assaults in public on two young, vulnerable girls who were left shaken and distressed by the attacks,” Met Police DC Darren Barlow said.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the man in these pictures to contact police immediately and provide a name,” he said.

Anyone who knows the man or has any information about these incidents is urged to call police on 101 quoting CAD 3945/16NOV or 020 7232 7322.

Alternatively, people can call UK Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.