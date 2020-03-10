An Apple employee at its Cork campus has tested positive for coronavirus

AN APPLE EMPLOYEE at the company’s Cork site has been diagnosed with Covid-19, the company has said.

Some team members are now being asked to stay at home from the company’s campus which employees over 6,000 people.

There have been 24 cases confirmed in the Republic of Ireland so far, and a further 12 in Northern Ireland.

Apple said: “One of our employees in Cork has been confirmed to have Covid-19.

“We are closely coordinating with the local health authorities who feel the risk to others is low, and the individual remains in self-isolation.

As a precaution, we have asked some of our team members to stay at home while we work with the HSE to assess the situation. We are continuing to regularly deep clean all our offices and stores and will take all necessary precautions in accordance with guidance from health authorities.

Last night, it was announced that three new cases had been confirmed in Ireland.

Later today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is set to discuss the latest coronavirus updates at a teleconference of European Council leaders at 4pm today.

Meanwhile, further guidance on public gatherings is set to issue today after the St Patrick’s Day events were officially cancelled yesterday.