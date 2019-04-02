This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cold and wet spell continues as temperatures to drop to -1 degree tonight

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning remains in place for western and northern counties.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 10:33 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Kichigin
Image: Shutterstock/Kichigin

A SNOW-ICE warning remains in place this morning for western and northern counties as we kick off the month with a cold and wet start. 

Met Éireann issued the Status Yellow alert for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford and Louth yesterday. 

It kicked in at midnight and will remain in place until 1pm today. 

The forecaster warned yesterday that hail, sleet and some snow would fall overnight and this morning. 

Looking at today in general, it is expected to be cold and blustery with sunny spells and widespread showers. There will be a threat of hail and thunder. 

Temperatures will range between 5 and 8 degrees.

Scattered showers and long clear spells are forecast overnight. However, Met Éireann warned that some wintry falls are possible with the ongoing risk of hail and thunder. 

Temperatures will drop to as low as -1 degree. 

The frost and ice is due to clear tomorrow morning, making way for a bright and blustery day with sunshine and scattered showers of rail or hail. 

Cloudier conditions with heavy showery rain and sleet are due to move in across Ulster and east Leinster later in the day. 

Temperatures will drop again to as low as -1 degree tomorrow night.

Thursday looks like it will be another very cold day, with temperatures of just 5 to 8 degrees. 

It will be a mix of clear spells and showers overnight and persistent rain edging in across southern areas later. 

Met Éireann said current guidance for Friday suggest that it will be cloudy and wet across southern counties with outbreaks of rain. However, it will be drier further north with some sunshine. 

