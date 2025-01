THE NAVAL SERVICE is suffering a severe lack of technicians to maintain ship gun systems but an archaic regulation is preventing the force from bringing back experts to fill the gap.

Last week The Journal revealed that a high level meeting took place in Defence Forces Headquarters to discuss the reasons why Naval ships were going to sea without a functioning main gun.

The main weapon on a naval vessel is a 76mm Oto Melara medium calibre naval armament – it is a hugely complex and large scale weapon system.

The technicians, or artificers, who maintain them require a significant amount of expertise including engineering qualifications. There is a serious problem with a shortage of specialists to work on the weapons.

The Journal has learned that a potential fix is about to happen as at least two newly qualified members are set to return to the section.

But another solution was also in the offing for the Naval Service in the wake of the retirement of one of the country’s most respected artificers.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the former non-commissioned officer had applied to return as a member of the First Line Reserve but his application was refused. The former member had served his full career and retired as normal.

The reasoning for the refusal was that only former commissioned officers could be appointed to the First Line Reserve.

An archaic regulation meant that the reappointment was refused – it has also meant that other former sailors, soldiers and aircrew have also been blocked because of their former rank but not because of their expertise.

It is understood that officers in the Irish Naval Service have expressed their disappointment in the move and have requested, in writing, that the regulation be updated.

It is understood that the Department of Defence had permitted a number of former members who were officers to return to the FLR but has refused non-commissioned ranks.

The issue of staffing shortfalls impacting readiness is nothing new in the Naval Service or the Irish Air Corps.

As reported by The Journal previously both services are struggling to retain highly qualified technicians because they are being recruited to high paid civilian jobs. Just two vessels are available to patrol Ireland’s waters and its huge Exclusive Economic Zone.

Responses were sought from Irish Defence Forces and Department of Defence earlier this week but neither responded ahead of publication.