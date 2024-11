THE LEADER OF the Church of England, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, has announced he will resign.

It follows days of pressure after a damning review into the most prolific abuser associated with the church.

The independent Makin Review concluded that barrister John Smyth might have been brought to justice had the archbishop formally alerted authorities in 2013.

Welby had apologised but stated that he would not resign, following the review’s publication last week.

But in a statement today, he said:

“Having sought the gracious permission of His Majesty The King, I have decided to resign as Archbishop of Canterbury.

“The Makin Review has exposed the long-maintained conspiracy of silence about the heinous abuses of John Smyth.

“When I was informed in 2013 and told that police had been notified, I believed wrongly that an appropriate resolution would follow.

“It is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period between 2013 and 2024.”