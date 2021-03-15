Arctic Walrus spotted on the rocks at Valentia Island

AN ARCTIC WALRUS has washed up on the rocks at Valentia Island in Kerry.
The Irish Whale & Dolphin Group confirmed the sighting yesterday afternoon and have urged the public to keep a safe distance.
We would ask members of the public fortunate enough to see it, to observe this wayward traveler from a safe distance and to give it the space it requires and submit any subsequent sightings to the IWDG sighting scheme. Thank you🐳🦭 pic.twitter.com/hx6OyAdLpX— Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (@IWDGnews) March 14, 2021
The sea mammal was first spotted by a father and his young daughter while out walking, according to RTÉ.
The Walrus, a rare sight in Irish waters, is believed to be a young male. It is said to be in an exhausted state.
The IWDG on Twitter said: “We would ask members of the public fortunate enough to see it, to observe this wayward traveler from a safe distance and to give it the space it requires and submit any subsequent sightings to the IWDG sighting scheme.”
