Monday 15 March 2021
Arctic Walrus spotted on the rocks at Valentia Island

The Irish Whale & Dolphin Group confirmed the sighting yesterday afternoon and have urged the public to keep a safe distance.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 15 Mar 2021, 7:35 AM
12 minutes ago
AN ARCTIC WALRUS has washed up on the rocks at Valentia Island in Kerry. 

The sea mammal was first spotted by a father and his young daughter while out walking, according to RTÉ. 

The Walrus, a rare sight in Irish waters, is believed to be a young male. It is said to be in an exhausted state. 

The IWDG on Twitter said: “We would ask members of the public fortunate enough to see it, to observe this wayward traveler from a safe distance and to give it the space it requires and submit any subsequent sightings to the IWDG sighting scheme.”

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

