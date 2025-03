SINCE ELON MUSK became a key member of the Trump administration, people driving electric vehicles made by his company Tesla have been on the receiving of verbal abuse and in some cases had their cars vandalised.

Most of the anti-Tesla protests and instances of vandalism have been confined to the United States, but some have cropped up in Europe and last week around 20 cars at a Tesla dealership in Belfast had their wing mirrors smashed off.

The Journal is looking to report on how people in Ireland feel about driving a Tesla these days – if you drive one, have you had any negative experiences since Musk became such a close ally of Donald Trump? Or perhaps nothing in particular has changed as you drive from A to B?

If you have a story to share, please contact The Journal by email through answers@thejournal.ie and describe your experience in around 250-350 words.

Please include your age and county. Please also tell us your first name or let us know if you would like to remain anonymous.