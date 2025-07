THE FIRST NIGHT of Oasis’ highly-anticipated reunion tour kicks off tonight in Cardiff, marking the band’s return to the stage after disbanding in 2009.

Fans in Wales (and no doubt some travelling from further afield) will be the first to see the Gallagher brothers perform together again.

Advertisement

Demand for tickets has been incredibly high since the tour was announced last August, with thousands of disappointed fans left ticketless.

Unsurprisingly, tickets for Oasis Live ‘25 in Dublin’s Croke Park – taking place on 16 and 17 August – sold out on the day of release.

So tell us: Are you attending an Oasis comeback gig?