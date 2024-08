OASIS HAVE CONFIRMED they will reunite and play their first gigs in 15 years.

On the band’s website this morning, Oasis announced a spate of gigs for next summer – with two nights in Dublin’s Croke Park among the schedule.

The Gallagher brothers will play in Ireland next 16 and 17 August, with tickets on sale on Saturday.

They will go on sale at 8am for the Dublin concerts and from 9am for the UK gigs.

“This is it, this is happening”

Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August (🇮🇪8AM IST / 🇬🇧9AM BST)

Dates:

Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4th/5th July

Manchester Heaton Park - 11th/12th/19th/20th July

London Wembley Stadium - 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August

Edinburgh Scottish Gas… pic.twitter.com/5hRQ3sJihb — Oasis (@oasis) August 27, 2024

Other gigs are planned for Wembley in London, Manchester’s Heaton Park and more UK cities. The tour will kick off with Cardiff’s Principality Stadium next 4 and 5 July. They will next play their hometown of Manchester, followed by London’s Wembley Stadium.

Edinburgh’s Murrayfield is their next stop before they conclude the tour with Croke Park.

The public feud between the Gallaghers has been well-documented over the years, but it seems that they’ve put all that behind them after a number of hints over the weekend suggesting they would reunite.

Rumours began to swirl last week about Liam and Noel Gallagher getting back together, with the official Oasis website and one of its social media accounts displaying a gold logo with today’s date since Sunday.

Formed in 1991, the band quickly became a cultural phenomenons. Their debut album Definitely Maybe became the fastest-selling debut album in British history and all seven of their studio albums went straight to number one in the charts.

This Friday also marks 30 years since the release of their debut album, Definitely Maybe, which included classic like ‘Supersonic’, ‘Live Forever’ and ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’.