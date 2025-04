NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The last round of Electric Picnic tickets sold out in 15 minutes today. Alamy Alamy

INTERNATIONAL

Video footage emerged this week of the attack by Israeli forces. Alamy Alamy

#GAZA: Israel’s military chief ordered a deeper probe into attack on Gaza ambulances

#LUXEMBOURG: The EU’s trade chief urged the US to negotiate on tariffs

#WASHINGTON: Trump, meanwhile, threatened China with more tariffs

#WHITE HOUSE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the White House today

PARTING SHOT

Sabine Smith, Violette Smith and Hannah Longo enjoy an ice cream in Dublin. © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

There was plenty of sun today as Met Éireann this morning told the public to expect good weather for the rest of the week.

Friends Sabine Smith, Violette Smith and Hannah Longo were snapped by RollingNews’s Sasko Lazarov eating a 99 while relaxing in Merrion Square and enjoying in the glorious sunny weather in Dublin.