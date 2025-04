FIREFIGHTERS CONTINUE TO tackle a large wildfire at the Barnesmore Gap in Co Donegal which broke out yesterday.

The blaze broke out around 6pm yesterday evening, and despite efforts to stop the spread last night, it took hold again in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services, including three fire crews, gardaí, and a helicopter, are at the scene working to contain and extinguish the blaze.

The fire is spreading across a large area, but currently, no homes or properties are at immediate risk.

Nevertheless, there are continuing concerns for the wildlife and the surrounding habitat.

The fire pictured at 10am this morning. Biddys O'Barnes / Facebook Biddys O'Barnes / Facebook / Facebook

Garry Martin, Director of Emergency Services with Donegal County Council, told Highland Radio this morning that farmers are in the area are moving animals where necessary.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, the fire took hold again,” Martin said.

He explained that the fire was over a wide front, and the difficult terrain was making it “difficult to attack”.

“We’re optimistic that we will be able to get on top of it over the next couple of hours”, he added.

A ‘Condition Orange’ fire danger notice from the Department of Agriculture remains in place across Donegal until midday today, with a possibility that it will be further extended.

The fire emerged less than a day after a major blaze in Co Down, which was contained yesterday evening by over 100 firefighters.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fire, with police believe was started deliberately.

Danny Ard, group commander with the Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS), said that persisent dry weather in recent days has created a “tinder box” for fires.

“We do expect good weather right the way through into the week, which is great for everybody, but unfortunately we expect to see more of these gorse fires,” Ard told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.