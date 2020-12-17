Armed gardaí arrest man accused of pulling gun on shopkeeper

The incident on Frederick Street near Parnell Square yesterday afternoon.

The incident on Frederick Street near Parnell Square yesterday afternoon.

ARMED GARDAÍ ARRESTED a man in Dublin city yesterday afternoon after a man was accused of pulling a weapon on a shopkeeper.

The incident started around 3.10pm in the Dorset Street area. Gardaí said a man in his 50s and produced a gun and threatened staff..

Armed gardaí were dispatched to the area and the air support unit was also deployed.

The owner of the premises managed to leave the location safely. The man in his 50s then fled to a nearby street.

Gardaí said he was subsequently located by officers on Frederick Street.

A video of the incident shows several gardaí approach the man with their weapons drawn. He is then brought to the ground and detained.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A garda spokesman said: “A standoff lasted for a short time until the man was eventually disarmed and arrested by gardaí.

“He was later taken to Mountjoy Garda Station where he currently remains detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

“No shots were discharged during the incident and no injuries were reported. The firearm produced was later discovered to be an imitation.”