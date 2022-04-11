#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 11 April 2022
Gardaí arrest man over armed robbery of Carlow business

The man threatened staff members and demanded cash from a business premises on Saturday night.

By Lauren Boland Monday 11 Apr 2022, 7:25 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man over an armed robbery at a business in Co Carlow on Saturday night.

Around 9pm, a masked man entered a business premises in Pollerton armed with a firearm.

He threatened staff members and demanded cash from the person behind the counter.

The man left the scene with a large sum of cash.

Nobody was injured.

Gardaí searched a property in Carlow town under warrant yesterday evening and arrested a man in his 60s.

He was detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Gardaí found a firearm and cash during the search.

Investigations are ongoing.

