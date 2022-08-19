Army bomb disposal experts called to Dublin housing estate

ARMY BOMB DISPOSAL experts and gardaí were called to deal with a “suspicious device” in a housing estate in Dublin today.

The incident at Hazelcroft, Finglas, Dublin 11 unfolded this afternoon following the discovery at a row of houses.

Military officers used a robot to examine the location and the device.

A garda spokesperson said: “A suspicious device was located on the property and the services of Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal were requested.

“The device was removed from the scene for further analysis. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.