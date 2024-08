A TEENAGE BOY is due to appear in court charged in connection with the stabbing of an army chaplain in Galway.

The incident took place at approximately 10.45pm on Thursday at Renmore Army Barracks when a male youth approached the chaplain and allegedly attacked him.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after the incident and has since been charged.

Gardaí have said that one aspect of their investigation is to establish if there was a terror motive in the attack.

It is understood that gardaí believe the chaplain was in his car entering the barracks when he was approached by the teenager.

Father Paul F Murphy (52), who is a member of the clergy attached to the barracks, received a number of stab wounds but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Contains reporting by Niall O’Connor