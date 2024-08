A 16-YEAR-OLD BOY who stabbed an army chaplain in Galway last week is due back in court today.

The teenager, who can’t be identified as he is a minor, is charged with assault causing harm to Fr Paul Murphy at Renmore Barracks.

He first appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Juvenile Court on Saturday in relation to the incident at Renmore Barracks in the city on Thursday night last.

The teenager has been remanded in custody to Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus in Dublin and will appear before Galway District Court today by videolink.

During last Saturday’s hearing, Judge Gerard Furlong said he would refuse bail because the seriousness of the case and the strength of the evidence.

Advertisement

He was told by gardaí that further, more serious charges may follow and that it is believed that “the accused holds a radical Islamist mindset”.

Detective Sergeant Paul McNulty said Gardaí were objecting to bail for a number of reasons, including the seriousness of the charge, the indiscriminate and unprovoked nature of the attack, the strength of the evidence including CCTV, the possibility of witness interference, and flight risk.

The court heard that Fr Murphy was attacked when he rolled down the window of his car as he waited to enter Renmore Barracks. Fr Murphy suffered seven deep lacerations and a number of minor cuts in both arms from a large ‘hunting-style’ knife which was recovered at the scene.

He told Judge Furlong that Fr Murphy is recovering after surgery in hospital. He added that Fr Murphy was not known to the accused and there was an ‘indiscriminate selection’ of the victim.

A press release from An Garda Síochána in advance of the court sitting reminded the media and members of the public that strict reporting restrictions were in place because the accused is a child.

“An Garda Síochána reminds any member of the public reporting or commenting on this incident of the provisions of section 93 Children Act 2001, which imposes restrictions on the publication of any particulars, including any picture, which is likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in any criminal proceedings,” it stated.

With reporting by John Fallon