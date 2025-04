DON’T LET THE warm weather tempt you: the ESB is urging members of the public not to take a dip in reservoirs this weekend, warning that they are dangerous to swim in.

The ESB is cautioning that there are dangers and potentially serious consequences associated with swimming in any ESB reservoir.

In a statement this afternoon, the ESB said that it wanted to issue the reminder given the recent warm weather in the lead-up to the May bank holiday weekend.

“It is important that people take note of the safety warnings which are visible on signs posted around ESB reservoirs,” said ESB Senior Manager of Hydro Operations Martin Stronge.

“These areas are unsafe for swimming due to deep, fast-flowing waters, fluctuating water levels, and uneven terrain, which present significant hazards to the public,” Stronge said.

“To ensure your safety and the safety of others, always choose safer swimming locations such as swimming pools or beaches with designated lifeguards.”

The weather has heated up around the country this week, with highest temperatures expected today of around 19 to 24 degrees Celsius, according to Met Éireann.