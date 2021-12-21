#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 21 December 2021
16-year-old arrested after teenager assaulted during public order incident in Cork

Gardaí were alerted to “a number of incidents on Main Street Carrigaline late on Saturday night”.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 21 Dec 2021, 10:31 PM
1 hour ago 6,034 Views 0 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ ARRESTED A 16-year-old boy in Cork this afternoon after a public order incident on Saturday night.

Carrigaline gardaí were alerted to “a number of incidents on Main Street Carrigaline late on Saturday night”.

While making an arrest at the scene, three gardaí were “obstructed both physically and verbally in the course of their duties”, a garda statement said.

One teenager, a boy aged 16, was assaulted by other young people during the incident.

“He managed to escape his assailants and return home where he was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment on non-life threatening injuries,” gardaí said.

He has since been released from hospital.

In follow up investigations, a 16-year-old boy was arrested this afternoon.

The arrested boy is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Togher Garda Station.

