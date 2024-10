A MAN HAS been arrested over false claims that were circulated on social media.

Gardaí opened an investigation in June of this year when an image of a man traveling on a bus in Newtownmountkennedy was shared online, accompanied by claims that he was behaving inappropriately towards a minor.

The claims were found to be false, gardaí say, but the fact that they were shared and viewed by many people online “caused serious anxiety and concern” for the person in the image.

Gardaí also said the false allegations alarmed locals and gave rise to apprehension for the safety of people in the community.

During the search of a home in south Wicklow this morning, gardaí seized several mobile phones and electronic devices.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a Co Wicklow garda station.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.