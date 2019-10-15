This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 15 October, 2019
Arrest warrant issued for Papua New Guinea's ex-prime minister

Peter O’Neill described the charges as a “political move”.

By AFP Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 10:58 AM
Peter O'Neill
Image: Aaron Favila/PA Images
Peter O'Neill
Peter O'Neill
Image: Aaron Favila/PA Images

AN ARREST WARRANT has been issued for former Papua New Guinea prime minister Peter O’Neill on charges of corruption.

The country’s acting police commissioner David Manning said a district court had issued the warrant on Friday for the former leader, who was forced out of office in May after eight years in power.

Manning added that O’Neill had been found at Port Moresby’s luxurious Crowne Plaza Hotel but had so far refused to go to the police station, and that he could not “reveal any specific details” about the charges “due to the sensitivity of the investigations”.

In a statement, O’Neill described the charges as a “political move” with “false and fabricated” charges and claimed he was “not informed or presented with a warrant to appear anywhere today”.

“If this was a serious matter, not a political power play, a formal process would be in place that would have seen legal representation made to my office.”

He warned any police officer trying to execute the warrant to “think carefully” before following the orders of his long-time critic, police minister Bryan Kramer.

O’Neill’s long tenure was marked by a string of corruption allegations, including the purchase of 40 Maseratis for an Asia-Pacific leaders summit he hosted – in a country where few homes have reliable electricity.

He was forced to step down after allies baulked at his decision to sign a multibillion-dollar liquefied natural gas deal with France’s Total and US firm ExxonMobil.

Local communities had complained bitterly about not benefiting from similar deals in the past.

After promising to resign and then trying to cling to power via the courts, he was ultimately replaced by his former finance minister James Marape, who vowed to clean up the government.

© AFP 2019

