AN INTERNATIONAL ARREST warrant has today been issued by Spanish authorities for the man suspected of murdering Belfast man John George.

Police have so far held one man – a 32-year-old from the Czech Republic – who was bailed by a judge on 10 January. Police said the man was being investigated as an alleged accomplice over the Costa Blanca homicide.

Three separate arrest warrants have now been issued for the individual suspected of carrying out the killing. The identity of the man has not been released to the public.

The whereabouts of the suspect remains unknown, a court spokesperson said. They confirmed that an international search and arrest warrant, a European arrest wanted and a local arrest warrant.

Advertisement

The decision confirms reports that police believe the wanted man may have fled Spain.

John, a father of two, vanished on 14 December. Relatives reported him missing to local authorities after he did not arrive home after what was meant to be a short holiday and grew concerned that he had been the victim of a violent crime.

Members of John’s family travelled to Spain at the end of last month as volunteer search and rescue teams began a major operation in rural regions of Alicante. His body was discovered on 7 January.

A man was arrested a short time after on suspicion of homicide. He was later charged as an alleged accomplice to the killing. He has denied all wrongdoing.

A defence lawyer has claimed that the Czech national has been detained due to his “recent friendship” with the wanted man.