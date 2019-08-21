Man (30s) arrested following seizure of heroin worth €45,000 in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized diamorphine, commonly known as heroin, with an estimated street value of €45,000 following the search of a house in Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit South Central executed a warrant at a house in Dublin 15 last night, and seized the drugs, along with other drugs paraphernalia, as part of an ongoing investigation.

One man, in his 30s, was arrested and taken to Pearse street garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.