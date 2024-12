OVER THIRTY PEOPLE have been arrested in relation to people-smuggling across the Common Travel Area of Ireland, the UK, the Isle of Mann and the Channel Islands.

The 35 arrests, which were made in multiple locations across the UK and Ireland, come as part of a crackdown on Common Travel Area (CTA) abuse.

The operation targeted “ruthless criminal gangs”, the UK’s Home Office said, “who exploit vulnerable migrants, charging them thousands of pounds to enter the UK illegally, luring them with false promises of a better life”.

The arrests were made by the Home Office in a partnership with An Garda Síochána and Police Service Northern Ireland, in an intensified effort to crackdown on people-smuggling gangs exploiting the CTA.

As part of a three-day operation, Immigration Enforcement teams alongside police forces descended on locations including Belfast, Scotland, Liverpool and Manchester.

Checks were conducted at major ports, airports, road networks and private addresses across the country, targeting illegal migration and disrupting smuggling routes.

During the operation, £5,000 of criminal cash, a car and two fraudulent identity documents were seized. The documents found are used by such gangs to enable them to evade immigration controls, police said.

By exploiting these people, the gangs not only profit but also place them at risk of severe legal and personal consequences.”

The Home Office said that the operation is part of a national effort to stop irregular migration and human trafficking at key entry points across the UK.