The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Armagh 1-34

Antrim 1-23

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Armagh overcame a jittery first half in which they conceded a penalty and went in at half time behind, to blitz Antrim in front of a packed Corrigan Park.

Kieran McGeeney’s side hit 1-20 in a blistering second period as they booked their semi-final spot. Goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty had an eventful afternoon, conceding a penalty (saved by Blaine Hughes) and being black-carded, playing both outfield and between the posts.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.