AN ARSON ATTACK on two vehicles in south Belfast is being treated by the PSNI as “racially motivated”.

A spokesperson said that they received a report of a vehicle on fire in the Frenchpark Street area, and that there was a fear the fire could spread to a nearby house.

A motorcycle was burned outside of a living room window, destroying the vehicle and damaging two windows and some guttering.

A second fire was set underneah a car, causing damage to the vehicle.

They said that “colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that the fires were set deliberately.”

“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life, with a racial hate motivation,” they said.

Chief Inspector Mark Conway said, “everyone, no matter what their background, has the right to feel safe in their home.”

“I would appeal directly to the south Belfast community – do not let these criminals hide amongst us.”

The PSNI said that anyone with relevant information should contact them on 101, quoting reference 1672 19/08/24.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.