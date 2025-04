A VIRAL TIKTOK trend involving the new Minecraft film is leading to disruption in cinemas around the world.

Videos shared on social media has seen youngsters attending screenings of A Minecraft Movie causing commotion by shouting, throwing popcorn and drinks, clapping and loudly quoting lines from the film.

A number of cinemas are now issuing warnings to customers that disruptive behaviour will not be tolerated while the film is being shown – but one cinema group has come up with a way to try and avoid the disruption in the form of a special screening.

The film, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, is based on the popular 2011 sandbox video game where players place blocks to build whatever they want and go on adventures. It grossed $313 million (€287 million) on its opening weekend.

Much of the cinema chaos seems to revolve around a particular scene in the film which sees Black’s character Steve inform Momoa’s character Garett Garrison who he will be fighting in a boxing ring.

Black’s character then introduces Chicken Jockey – a baby zombie character that can be seen riding a chicken. Apparently, the spawning of this character is a rarity in the Minecraft video game.

Chicken Jockey from A Minecraft Movie. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Videos shared on TikTok show cinemagoers loudly shouting ‘Chicken Jockey’ before erupting into chaos. Other videos also show teenagers mimicking other scenes from the film.

One video, from a cinema on Long Island in New York, shows a crowd of teenage boys throwing popcorn and shouting the ‘Chicken Jockey’ line – followed by two police officers coming in to escort some of them from the theatre.

A cinema in New Jersey has since banned unaccompanied children from showings of the film.

In the UK, a cinema in Oxfordshire is displaying a sign warning customers that anyone causing a disturbance will be removed without a refund, while a movie theatre in Manchester has warned that “police will be called” if any disruption occurs.

‘Utterly shocking’

One cinema in Northern Ireland has said that they will not be increasing their monitoring of screenings due to the ongoing disruption, stating that taking part in TikTok trends “will not be tolerated”.

The Ritz Multiplex in Cookstown, Co Tyrone shared a video on their Facebook page showing popcorn covering the floors of one of its screens, along with footage of teenagers standing and clapping while the film was showing.

“In utterly shocking behaviour, certain individuals are shouting, clapping, swearing, kicking chairs, and throwing popcorn and drinks everywhere,” they wrote.

“Such disruption is taking place during almost every showing and is totally ruining the movie experience for genuine cinema customers and destroying our screens.”

The cinema also said the level of verbal abuse towards their staff and other customers is “ridiculous”, adding that staff were “trying their very best to control the situation to ensure all customers enjoy the movie”.

“However, when staff request that disruptive customers leave the premises they are shouted at, swore at, and met with threats such as “make me” and much worse,” they added.

“We are saddened and disappointed that we have had to make a post like this, but no-one should have to tolerate such behaviour. We want everyone to enjoy their cinema experience. Please respect our cinema, our customers, and our staff.”

Amid the chaos, one cinema group has come up with a way to try and counter some of the disruption.

Cineworld, which has a cinema in Dublin city centre, will be showing a special ‘Chicken Jockey’ screening of the film on Sunday, 13 April.

Those planning to attend the screening are invited to “dress up as their favourite Minecraft characters, whoop, yelp, clap, and shout Chicken Jockey”, but the cinema is asking them not to leave a mess behind them.

“To make sure everyone has a blast, we ask that all cinemagoers respect cinema etiquette,” a spokesperson told The Journal.

The spokesperson said that “special Chicken Jockey 4DX screenings” will be shown for fans “wanting to whoop, yelp and clap their way through this block-busting adventure”.

Filming will not be permitted during the screenings, and Cineworld states that it still reserves the right to ask people to leave if they are being disruptive or antisocial.