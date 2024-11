A LIVE ARTILLERY shell hit a base for UN peacekeepers in Lebanon today but did not detonate.

In a statement today, the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) said a live artillery shell hit the UNIFIL West Sector headquarters in Shama.

It’s understood that no Irish troops were at the base at the time.

The shell did not detonate, and Italian bomb disposal experts quickly secured the area, removed the ordnance, and conducted a controlled detonation.

UNIFIL said there were no injuries among peacekeepers and only minor damage to the gym.

As a precautionary measure due to ongoing hostilities between the Israel Defence Forces and Hezbollah, UNIFIL personnel were in shelters.

Israel has intensified its bombing of mainly Hezbollah targets in Lebanon since 23 September and later sent in ground troops, nearly a year into limited exchanges of fire initiated by the group in support of Palestinian ally Hamas after its 7 October, 2023 attack sparked the Gaza war.

A UNIFIL spokesperson said: “We strongly remind all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and properties.

“Deliberate attacks on peacekeepers are a grave violation of international humanitarian laws and of the UN Security Council Resolution 1701.”

UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, stipulates that only the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers should be deployed in south Lebanon.

In a separate incident this morning, a UNIFIL convoy headed to its Headquarters in Naqoura in southern Lebanon was involved in a “road accident” along the coastal road, near the village of Shama.

A French peacekeeper died and three others sustained light injuries in the incident that has been described by a UNIFIL spokesperson as an “accident”.

UNIFIL medical personnel and the Lebanese Red Cross attended to the casualties on site.

A UNIFIL spokesperson said: “On behalf of the entire UNIFIL family, Head of Mission and Force Commander Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro extends his deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time.

“He also expresses his earnest wishes for the swift and full recovery of those who were injured.”

In a statement to The Journal, the Irish Defence Forces confirmed that all Irish personnel “deployed in Lebanon are well and accounted for, and there were no Irish personnel injured in this incident”.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to our comrade’s family, friends and UNIFIL colleagues,” said a spokesperson for the Irish Defence Forces.

“We also send our best wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured personnel.”

-With additional reporting from Niall O’Connor