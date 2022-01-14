#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 4°C Friday 14 January 2022
Gardaí continue search for Ashling Murphy's killer and make renewed appeal about bicycle

The 23-year-old teacher was killed when she was attacked along the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 14 Jan 2022, 8:11 AM
Flowers at the scene in Tullamore yesterday.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo


Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING to search for Ashling Murphy’s killer after a man that had been arrested was last night eliminated from their inquiries and deemed no longer a suspect.

The 23-year-old teacher was killed when she was attacked along the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly on Wednesday afternoon. 

Gardaí are continuing to call for anyone with information to come forward and have made a renewed appeal for information on the movements of a bicycle. 

Anyone with information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks are being asked to contact gardaí in Tullamore

Ashling, who was from the village of Blue Ball outside Tullamore, was attacked along the canal bank way in Cappincur at around 4pm on Wednesday. Anyone who was in the area at that time is being asked to contact gardaí.  

A 40-year-old man was arrested a short time after her body was discovered and he was questioned by gardaí throughout yesterday before being released. 

Gardaí are keen for the message to out clearly and unambiguously that the man has been eliminated from the probe and is no longer a suspect.

“Gardaí continue to appeal for any person with any information on this fatal assault, who may not already have spoken to investigators, to come forward with that information,” An Garda Síochána said.

A post-mortem has been completed but a garda statement said yesterday evening that the results would not be revealed for operational reasons. However, sources have said it is believed the young woman died from strangulation.

Tullamore_Falcon_Storm Anyone with information on this bike are being asked to contact gardaí. Source: An Garda Síochána

The killing of the young teacher has shocked people locally and across the nation, with friends and public figures expressing their sadness and anger at Ashling’s tragic death. 

The stretch of canal walkway where Ashling was running is called ‘Fiona’s Way’ – named after Fiona Pender, a 25-year-old local woman who went missing while pregnant in August 1996. 

Gardaí have said that a “full-scale” murder investigation has been launched into Ashling’s death, with over 50 gardaí assigned.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee called the death “truly shocking” and pledged that “whoever is responsible for this will face the full rigours of the law”. 

Last night, a remembrance vigil was held in Eyre Square in Galway with further vigils being held today in Limerick and Dublin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

- With reporting by Garreth MacNamee and Niall O’Connor

