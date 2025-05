NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Lauren O'Brien McEgan College McEgan College

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians struggle to get donated food at a community kitchen in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 5, 2025. Alamy Alamy

#ESCALATION Israel has approved plans to capture the entire Gaza Strip, with the Israeli army saying the offensive includes “moving most of the population” of Gaza.

#FIS FIGHT Foreign-produced films shown in the US will soon be slapped with a 100% tariff, US President Donald Trump has said.

#RE DO Right-wing nationalist George Simion has secured a decisive win in the first round of Romania’s repeated presidential election.

#WORLD WAR II Thousands of people lined the streets of London today as four days of commemorations began to mark eighty years since the end of the Second World War in Europe.

PARTING SHOT

The UK's royal family pictured on the balcony of Buckingham Palace today. Alamy Alamy

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince of Wales, Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte were pictured today on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, where they were watching a fly past featuring at the end of the military procession marking the 80th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day.

Today’s commemorations in the UK were in honour of those who served during the Second World War.