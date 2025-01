A SCAFFOLDER HAS been charged with the murder of his friend who died from blunt force head trauma in a house in Lucan, Dublin in October.

Following an investigation into the death of Juris Kokenbergs, the case was upgraded today after gardai received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Responding to a call, emergency services went to a house at Old Bridge Park on October 28 and found the body of the 49-year-old Latvian national.

Two days later, Tomas Cypas, 33, was charged with causing serious harm to Mr Kokensbergs and remanded in custody.

He faced his latest hearing today when he appeared before Judge William Aylmer at Cloverhill District Court.

Detective Garda Neil McGrath said he charged the accused with the murder of Mr Kokensbergs on a date unknown between 26 and 28 October last, contrary to common law. The original charge was withdrawn.

Mr Cypas “made no reply”, the detective said.

The DPP has directed that he must face trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Aylmer remanded the accused in custody while prosecutors prepare a book of evidence, which must be served on him before a trial order is granted

Advertisement

Mr Cypas has been given free legal aid and will appear again next Thursday.

However, a further adjournment will be sought to complete the book of evidence.

Mr Cypas, a father of one from Lithuania, has lived in Ireland for over 20 years and has an address at Foxborough Road, Lucan.

He could not apply for bail in the District Court because a murder charge requires an application before the High Court.

At his previous bail hearing, Detective Garda McGrath said Mr Kokenbergs suffered head and facial injuries.

It was claimed that he lost consciousness and was placed on a couch in the kitchen but was found deceased on the floor beside the sofa the following day.

Detective Garda McGrath said that Dublin Fire Brigade had responded to a 999 call, and they had contacted gardai.

The bail hearing was told that a preliminary post-mortem found that Mr Kokenbergs suffered blunt force trauma, significant injuries and swelling to the brain, and intense bleeding.

At that stage, the accused was solely charged with causing serious harm to the deceased.

A defence solicitor had said Mr Cypas lived most of his life in Ireland, had a job and family here, did not run, and indicated that he acted in self-defence.