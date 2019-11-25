Gardaí investigating after woman allegedly sexually assaulted in north Dublin on Saturday

A GARDA PROBE is under way into an alleged serious assault on a woman in north Dublin in the early hours of Saturday.

TheJournal.ie understands that the woman may have been sexually assaulted in the incident in Sutton.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that officers are investigating the alleged assault.

“Gardaí are investigating the alleged serious assault of a female that occurred in the Sutton Cross area near Howth in the early hours of Saturday 23 November 2019,” the spokesperson said.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing. Owing to the nature of the investigation we will not be commenting further at this time.”