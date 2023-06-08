Advertisement

Thursday 8 June 2023
LDA Overhead view of the site of the former Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum.
# Dundrum
Government examining plans to house asylum seekers in tents at former Central Mental Hospital
The lands at the former hospital are currently being transferred to the LDA, which has been granted planning permission to develop 852 homes on the site.
389
3
7 minutes ago

THE DEPARTMENT OF Integration is examining plans to house over 170 asylum seekers in tented accommodation on the site of the former Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum.

The lands at the former hospital are currently being transferred to the Land Development Agency (LDA), which has recently been granted planning permission to develop 852 social and affordable homes on the site.

The LDA is a commercial, State-sponsored body established to coordinate land within public control that could provide affordable and social housing.

It’s understood that preliminary investigations are underway at the site, facilitated by the LDA.

While the final configuration has not been decided, initial projections suggest that the site could accommodate up to 176 international protection applicants.

In a statement to The Journal, an LDA spokesperson said the housing of asylum seekers on the site of the former hospital “will not affect the plans for the construction of permanent housing”. 

It’s believed that the site is intended to be used for a three month period and that temporary tented structures could be erected in the coming weeks.

The LDA spokesperson added: “The LDA is moving ahead with that project (on the site of the former Central Mental Hospital) according to schedule, but it will be some months before construction begins on site due to the need to carry out detailed design and contractor procurement, as is standard in such cases.

“In the meantime, it is possible to use the site and the existing facilities on the site to provide temporary accommodation services for international protection applicants.

“The LDA has worked closely with the Government in this regard and is confident that this temporary use will not affect the plans for the construction of permanent housing.”

-With additional reporting from Christina Finn

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
