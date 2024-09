THE GOVERNMENT IS to consider “further changes to supports” for asylum seekers, in the coming weeks, the Taoiseach has said today.

It is understood that international protection applicants who are working and living in state provided accommodation could see their supports means tested.

The move comes a few months after the Department of Social Protection announced it would begin means-testing of the daily expenses allowances distributed to those living in direct provision.

International protection applicants are eligible to apply for a work permit six months after they sought asylum.

In his remarks during a speech at the Fine Gael parliamentary party think-in in Tullamore, Simon Harris also said that tented accommodation at Thornton Hall will open later this month.

Speaking in Tullamore, Co Offaly, the Fine Gael leader said there are “no easy answers” to building a new system to deal with increasing number of asylum seekers into the country.

In the coming weeks, the Taoiseach said the government will establish a new Accommodation Project Management Group focused on progressing all aspects of the development and opening of a small number of larger sites.

“The first test of this will be the opening of tented accommodation at Thornton Hall later this month. But, crucially, we will enhance resources for the Community Engagement Team and will commence a communications campaign from the end September,” he added.

“We understand the very legitimate concerns people have and we have to work with communities to address the very basic questions they have,” he said.

Harris said the approach must be threefold: “Firm rules, fairly and efficiently enforced; a compassionate approach delivered with common sense; consistent, open and honest communications with the public.”

The Irish people know the value migration brings to the economy, the health services and to society, said Harris, who added that the public also want to know the government “is listening to their concerns”.

He added that government has a responsibility to address misinformation and disinformation.

“We will never, ever stand by and allow the men and women of An Garda Siochana to be attacked for doing their job,” said the Taoiseach.

Adaptive system

When questioned after the speech about what changes to supports will be rolled out, Justice Minister Helen McEntee refused to get into specifics.

She said supports over the last two years have been modified, adding that it is about “getting the balance right” in terms of supporting people seeking asylum in Ireland with supports and putting a roof over their head, while also ensuring that those that get international protection status “can then move on themselves” and find accommodation themselves.

“Any changes, obviously, into the future would have to be agreed by all of the three coalition parties,” she said.

“As things change, as the numbers of people who come change, as the types of international protection applicants that come, or, if we see an increase in those coming from Ukraine again, we have to be adaptive. We have to be flexible in our system so that we can provide that support to as many people as possible,” said the minister.