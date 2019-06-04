This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 June, 2019
Four people killed and two injured in Darwin shooting

The attack was not believed to be terror-related.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 12:35 PM
In this image made from video, police proceed to apprehend a suspect on the ground next to a white truck,
Image: AP/PA Images
In this image made from video, police proceed to apprehend a suspect on the ground next to a white truck,
In this image made from video, police proceed to apprehend a suspect on the ground next to a white truck,
Image: AP/PA Images

AT LEAST FOUR people have died and two injured in Australia after a gunman opened fire in the city centre of Darwin, police said.

A 45-year-old man has been taken into custody and police say there are no further public threats.

“The active shooter threat has dissipated,” superintendent Gavin Kennedy, from the Northern Territory police, told AFP.

Kennedy said police were investigating at least five crime scenes in the city.

Police had earlier shut down parts of the city and alerted the public an armed offender was on the loose.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the attack was not believed to be terror-related.

“Our advice is that this is not a terrorist act,” Morrison told reporters in London.

Witnesses told national broadcaster ABC they saw a man with a “sawn-off shotgun” enter a Darwin hotel.

“He shot up all the rooms, and he went to every room looking for somebody and he shot them all up, then we saw him rush out, jump into his Toyota pick-up, and rush off,” witness John Rose told the ABC.

Another witness said she helped a bleeding women “with holes all in her skin” after a boyfriend carried the victim from the same hotel.

- © AFP, 2019 

AFP

