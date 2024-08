AT LEAST ONE person has been arrested in connection with the death of American actor Matthew Perry, US media outlets are reporting.

Perry was found unconscious in a hot tub at his house in Los Angeles on 28 October 2023.

First responders were unable to revive him, and an initial post-mortem proved inconclusive, pending a toxicology report.

In December, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office determined that the death was accidental.

“Contributing factors in Mr. Perry’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder),” they said in a statement.

Advertisement

Today NBC, citing law enforcement officials, said one arrest had been made, while TMZ said there had been “multiple” arrests including one doctor, as investigators probed how Perry obtained the drug.

ABC News reports that law enforcement sources say the arrests were made in an early morning operation.

A press conference is planned for later today, when the Drug Enforcement Administrator and California State Solicitor will give updates on the investigation.

Perry is best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends, which followed the lives of six New Yorkers navigating adulthood, dating and careers.

In the middle of his successful career, Perry was struggling with addiction to painkillers and alcohol, attending multiple rehabilitation clinics over the years.

With reporting by AFP