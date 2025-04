OVER 20,000 ESB customers are currently without power in Finglas.

According to ESB’s PowerCheck, the fault was reported at 6.35pm this evening.

Some 20,056 customers are impacted.

The estimated power restoration time is 10pm, but early estimated restoration times of 8pm and 9pm were both missed.

ESB said it apologises for the loss of supply and is currently working to repair the fault and will restore power as quickly as possible.